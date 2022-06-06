Look: College Baseball Umpire Getting Crushed For Pushing Player

A college baseball umpire is getting crushed on social media today.

During the East Carolina regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament on Monday, a Pirates player hit a bomb.

As he stood to admire the home run, the umpire began pushing him in the lower back and told him to run. The player obliged.

The umpire has no right to put hands on a player, regardless of circumstance.

That's pretty messed up.

If the umpire simply told the player to start running there'd be no issue. Instead, he actually put his hands on the player and pushed him toward first base.

That's unacceptable.

"I don’t care what the kids doing, outside of fighting someone, there is absolutely no reason for him to put hands on a player. Especially from where he can’t be seen by the player. That’s a recipe for disaster," one fan said.

"Don’t touch the players, don’t make yourself part of the story and don’t try so hard to take fun out of the game," a fan wrote.

If a player isn't allowed to touch the ref without getting ejected, why doesn't the same apply for the umpires?

NCAA baseball should look into this.