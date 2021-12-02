Look: College Basketball Coach Called Timeout For Crazy Reason

Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach Solomon Bozeman pulled a move that’s likely never been seen at the college basketball level.

With 18:20 remaining in the second half of last night’s away loss to No. 19 Iowa State, Bozeman called a timeout to address his team. Instead of drawing up a play or offering words of encouragement, the first-year head coach made his players run baseline-to-baseline wind sprints.

Take a look at the incident here:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s head coach called timeout to make the team run laps 😅 (via @CurryHoff13) pic.twitter.com/OjVNWtveR7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2021

Through the first month of Bozeman’s first Division 1 head-coaching job, the Golden Lions are off to a 1-8 start. With the team’s only win of the season coming against the NAIA Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes, the 33-year-old coach’s frustrations are understandable.

But with that being said, this move may not have been as productive as Bozeman thought at the time. While the coach was clearly just trying to get his team to play harder, this AAU-like strategy likely reduced the credibility of the program in the eyes of outside viewers — especially on the big stage against a top-25 opponent.

It may not have been the best look for the program, but these mid-game sprints did seem to have somewhat of an effect on the Pine Bluff players. After being outscored by 16 points in the first half, the Golden Lions were outscored by just three in the second.

The game finished with a score of 83-64 in favor of the Cyclones.