Look: College Basketball Fans Couldn't Believe Where Game Was Played

Yesterday, Orleans Arena in Las Vegas played host to two women's basketball teams with a combined record of 8-1 in Indiana and Auburn. But despite having a seating capacity of 7,400 seats for basketball, the actual game was played in an embarrassingly small space.

Photos and clips of yesterday's Indiana-Auburn game show that the game was actually played in what was effectively a ballroom with what appeared to be only a couple dozen fans in the embarrassingly small space.

Fans on Twitter started ripping the venue a new one as soon as they saw the pictures. Some joked that they had to delay the starting time because they had to wait for a wedding to wrap up.

Others suspect that the event organizers might have cut corners by renting out the ballroom rather than the main space. A few more pointed out that this looked more like an AAU game than a matchup of two college basketball powers:

Indiana and Auburn will be back in the "ballroom" for games today against Memphis and Colorado State respectively.

While neither school appear to have made any strong statements about it yet, it seems hard to believe that either one will accept an invitation to it again if that's the kind of venue they're going to receive.