Look: College Basketball Program Getting Crushed For Recruit Situation

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 21: A general view of the court ahead of the game between the UCLA Bruins and UAB Blazers in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 21, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

South Carolina State is facing scrutiny for not letting men's basketball recruit Jasteven Walker out of his commitment.

As explained by Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Walker requested a release from his National Letter of Intent last month when the head coach who recruited him, Tony Madlock, left to lead Alabama State's program.

The school didn't respond until denying the high school senior's attempt on Sunday. Per Goodman, South Carolina State wants Walker to meet the new head coach.

One problem: The program hasn't hired a new head coach yet.

Goodman implored athletic director Stacy Danley to "do the right thing and let him go."

ESPN analyst Jay Williams concurred, responding to Goodman's Twitter post by saying Walker "should be released immediately."

"This school should never hold a young 'student athlete' hostage after that HC is no longer there," Williams wrote. "Do the right thing here."

Standing at 6-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Walker averaged 17.7 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 4.9 blocks per game last season for Fayette Ware High School in Somerville, Tennessee. He signed with South Carolina State last November, but requested to decommit the same day Madlock accepted a job elsewhere.

Whenever someone claims the transfer portal and NIL deals are ruining college sports, remember cases like this where the school doesn't care about the player's best interests.