Look: College Basketball Team Forgot Its Uniforms Tonight

Some member of the Texas A&M basketball staff is going to be in trouble after tonight's game.

The Aggies arrived at their away game against Florida without their uniforms. The team left their jerseys at the hotel, resulting in a game delay and technical foul.

“We’re not quite sure how long this delay is going to be,” ESPN broadcaster Tom Hart joked during the open. “What we do know is they ruled out playing shirts and skins, so we wait.”

The game started with a couple technical foul shots for the Gators.

The Aggies got their uniforms seven minutes after the scheduled tipoff time.

Texas A&M is 8-5 to start the season. Tonight's game is the Aggies' first SEC contest of the year. The 7-5 Gators are coming off a loss to No. 20 Auburn in their conference play opener.