Look: College Basketball World Reacts To Viral Kentucky Fan

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Rupp Arena during the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Boston University Terriers on November 30, 2010 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

John Calipari was moved by one fan in particular at Kentucky's Blue-White game over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, coach Cal shared a photo of a man who reportedly raced to Rupp Arena from work so that he could enjoy some basketball with his son. Something that Calipari says hit deep.

"My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home," the three-time Naismith COY said. "From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!"

Calipari's tweet got a ton of reaction from the collective college basketball world.

"This is amazing," Eric Mac Lain replied.

"He looks tired from working all day, but still engaged and showing up for the little one," a user pointed out. "I love it!!"

"That's awesome coach..." a fan commented.

"This is some grade A parenting. I’m sure that dude is absolutely worn out, but is present with his son. Fantastic."

"Salute."

Great stuff all-around.