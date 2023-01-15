Look: College Basketball World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

Oregon's N'Faly Dante puts an Arizona guard on a poster. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images) Soobum Im/Getty Images

Two days ago, Oregon's season appeared to be over when the Ducks were thumped by the Sun Devils of Arizona State 90-73 in Eugene.

But you can never count out a Dana Altman-coached team. He always tends to get it all figured out by March.

Need proof? Look no further than Saturday night's stunning upset victory.

The Ducks reversed their tide and dominated No. 9 Arizona 87-68 at Matthew Knight Arena tonight. A stunning outcome.

"Ducks Win! #9 Arizona goes down in Eugene, 87-68," Oregon Men's Basketball wrote.

"Oregon gets the win they needed so badly. Ducks dominate No. 9 Arizona 87-68 behind N'Faly Dante's 22 points, 10 rebounds and Jermaine Couisnard's 27 points," Matt Prehm wrote.

"Final: Oregon 87, Arizona 68. Dana Altman has some hair left. N'Faly," John Canzano said.

"On Thursday, Oregon lost at home to Arizona State by 17. Today, it beat Arizona at home by 19. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball," said Jon Rothstein.

A huge win for the Ducks to keep their March Madness hopes alive.