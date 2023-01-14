Look: College Basketball's 'Dunk Of The Year' Is Going Viral

Oregon basketball star N'Faly Dante delivered one of the best college basketball dunks of the year on Saturday night.

Jumping the lane and stealing a pass at halfcourt, Dante took it all the way to the rack for a massive, one-handed poster on Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa.

Take a look at the monster tomahawk dunk here:

This play occurred during the opening minute of tonight's game, giving Matthew Knight Arena a massive shot of energy to tipoff the night. The Ducks are currently playing a closely-contested game against the No. 9 team in the nation.

Dante is in the midst of his best season with the Ducks. The senior center is averaging 13.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, shooting 60.4 percent from the field. As indicated by this poster dunk, this is a guy who shoots high-percentage shots.

Let's see if Oregon can ride this energy into an upset victory over the Wildcats.