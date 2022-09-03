Look: College Coach Drops F-Bomb After Upset Win

First-year Delaware Blue Hens head football coach Ryan Carty was understandably pumped after his team notched an upset victory over Navy on Saturday afternoon.

In fact, he was so excited that he dropped an F-bomb on live TV.

"Man, I'm proud to be a f--cking Blue Hen," Carty said during his postgame interview on CBS Sports.

Delaware entered today's season-opening matchup as 12.5-point underdogs to the Midshipmen. The Blue Hens defied the odds and claimed a 14-7 away-game victory at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

This is Delaware's first win over an FBS team and Navy's first loss to an FCS team since the Blue Hens took down the Midshipmen in 2007.

Carty, a Delaware graduate and member of the Blue Hens' 2003 national championship team, took over the Blue Hens' head coaching job earlier this year — transitioning over from his offensive coordinator role at Sam Houston State.

The Blue Hens will look to continue their 2022 success with a Week 2 matchup against Delaware State next weekend.