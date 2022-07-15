Look: College Football Analyst Has Bold Message For Big 12, Pac-12

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 25: The Big XII logo on a pylon at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten and Oklahoma and Texas leaving for the SEC, the Pac-12 and Big 12 are both losing some of their top-tier programs.

While plenty of fans and analysts aren't too happy about this realignment, college football analyst Josh Pate suggested that these moves are the only way these schools can hope to compete for a National Championship someday.

He said simply earning a College Football Playoff is "the mountaintop" for the Big 12 and Pac-12.

"All due respect to the Big 12 and PAC-12, you making the playoff, that's your mountaintop," Pate said. "You're not going higher than that... They don't have the horses to compete with an Alabama once they get there."

Oklahoma is the only Big 12 school to earn a College Football Playoff berth since the format began in 2015 — making the trip each year from 2018-20. In each of those years, the Sooners failed to make it past the semifinal.

From the Pac-12, Oregon earned a berth in 2015 and Washington made the trip in 2017. Oregon is the only Pac-12 or Big 12 school to make it past the semifinal, ultimately losing to Ohio State in the championship game.