Look: College Football Analyst Names SEC's Biggest 'Swing' Game

Things can shift quickly in the SEC, and with seven possible teams ranked in the preseason top 25, every game will matter as team's jostle for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

On Wednesday, 247Sports Brad Crawford ranked the conference's biggest swing games in 2022; with a budding rivalry rising above the rest.

Per Crawford, it'll start early when Texas A&M ventures to Tuscaloosa on October 8.

Saban's loud spat with Jimbo Fisher in May tossed gasoline on college football's offseason fire within the SEC and took one of the league's most-anticipated games of the 2022 season to another level of intrigue. Not only will the winner of this matchup likely take the Western Division, but a loss for the Aggies could send the Texas A&M fanbase into a tizzy if early-season matchups against Miami and Arkansas were also unsuccessful. Fisher's squad went 3-2 over their final five SEC games after beating the Crimson Tide in 2021, stumbling to an 8-4 finish. This season, Texas A&M plays South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn and LSU after Alabama.

Last year's matchup ended on a game-winning field goal to give the Aggies a 41-38 victory.

The win over Alabama was a huge bounce back for A&M after they dropped two consecutive to SEC opponents Arkansas and Mississippi State. However, it wasn't enough to stop Jimbo Fisher's squad from finishing with a bit of a disappointing 8-4 record.