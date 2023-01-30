Look: College Football Analyst Ranks Country's No. 1 Uniforms

Uniforms are as big a part of college football's pageantry as any. And on Monday, 247's Brad Crawford ranked the best 30 going into the 2023 season.

A number of big name and historic programs made the cut but only one rose above all: the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Per Crawford:

Another nod to tradition, Ohio State's silver helmets with the black, white and scarlet stripe and leaf decals is top-shelf. Buckeyes fans have gotten used to Nike's uniform takeover of the Michigan game in recent years with a plethora of alternate uniforms saved for the biggest contest of the season. Ohio State's traditional scarlet and gray is a delight, but the recent infatuation with Nike's envelope-pushing secondary options in Columbus keeps viewers guessing on game days against nationally-ranked opponents. That strange all-black get up in 2015 versus Penn State reappeared a couple seasons ago against Nebraska, but fans are split on the look. One of the Buckeyes' most daring alternates in the past decade was an all-gray getup which featured a wolf-fur pattern on the helmet, numerals and cleats.

You can check check out the rest of the analyst's rankings here.