Look: College Football Bowl Game Field Setup Going Viral

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: A general view of Fenway Park during the fifth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on June 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One bowl game is going to be pretty awkward for both teams.

Louisville and Cincinnati are set to play in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 and both teams will be forced to be on the same sideline. One team will be on one side of the sideline while the other will be separated by the 50-yard line.

This is due to the game being played at Fenway Park, which is where the Boston Red Sox play.

Take a look at the setup:

Maybe Scott Satterfield can sit by the 50-yard line to make sure no brawls break out between the two squads.

Satterfield recently took the head-coaching gig at Cincinnati after spending the previous four seasons at Louisville.

This one will certainly be a fun game to watch as this rivalry starts to really get going. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. ET.