Look: College Football Coach Reacts To Team Losing 98-0

Over the weekend, the Stephen F. Austin football team defeated Warner by a final score of 98-0.

No, that's not a misprint. The two teams were part of one of the most lop-sided games in the history of college football.

Despite the nearly triple-digit loss, Wagner head coach Dialleo Burks is staying positive.

Here's what he said about the 98-0 defeat, via the Associated Press:

“You look at it, whoa, 98-0,” he said. “But if you are a true football player and a real competitor, what’s the difference between that and losing 28-27 on a last-second field goal? “I get it. I’ve never, ever lost like that in anything,” Burks said. “For our guys to battle through that game, from top to bottom, where they didn’t quit, they continued to play hard, revealed a lot of character.”

He also suggested he doesn't mind that SFA "ran up" the score on Wagner.

“This is not high school,” he said. “We’re not going to tell them to run and fall down on the ground, and we’re not going to tell them to keep the ball in between the tackles like rec leaguers do.”

Hopefully the team performs a little better moving forward.