Look: College Football Coaches Have Heated Conversation Before Kickoff

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

College football fans are ready for a full day of Saturday games, but received a small appetizer with some interesting Friday night game.

Once of which included a little pre-game smack talk between opposing head coaches. Nevada coach Ken Wilson and Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell were spotted getting into it before kickoff.

Video showed the two head coaches come face-to-face before being separated by a pair of assistant coaches. Both then had a few words for the officials before jawing at each other one more time.

"Nevada coach Ken Wilson and Colorado State coach Jay Norvell got into a heated exchange prior to the kickoff of tonight's Nevada and Colorado State matchup," Nevada Sports Net wrote.

As for the actual game, Colorado State took home the victory thanks to a Michael Boyle 43-yard field goal.

It was Norvell’s first win as head coach at Colorado State and just so happened to come against his former program.