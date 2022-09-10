Look: College Football Coach's Outfit Going Viral Today

Southern Miss head coach Will Hall is going viral during Saturday's game against the Miami Hurricanes.

The second-year program leader is feeling the heat, sweating all the way through his shirt in the 90-degree Miami weather.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Hall and the Golden Eagles went 3-9 in his first season as a college football head coach in 2021. The program is off to a 0-1 start after a season-opening, quadruple-overtime loss to Liberty in Week 1.

At halftime of today's matchup against No. 15 Miami, Southern Miss only trail 10-7. Quarterback Zach Wilcke has 120 yards and a touchdown on 9/14 passing.

Hopefully Hall has an extra shirt waiting for him in the locker room.