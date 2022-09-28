Look: College Football Fans Are Furious With Mel Kiper Today

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated quarterback rankings for the 2023 NFL draft.

He placed Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 1 - which no one seemed to have a problem with. However, he moved Kentucky quarterback Will Levis up to No. 2 and dropped Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young to No. 3.

Naturally, that led to plenty of discourse on social media. Fans aren't sure what to make of the new rankings.

"I’m having a hard time with this class. Levis is 60th in the FBS in QBR, Bryce Young is tiny and Anthony Richardson has been bad outside of Week 1," said one fan.

"NFL scouts or draft experts always do this. A guy is the sure-fire number 1 pick for years, and then they get bored and decide to switch things up for no reason. Bryce Young is 100% a top 2 QB in the class, probably the best. What are we doing here????" another fan asked.

"If you pass on Bryce you will regret it," said another.

Are Kiper's rankings accurate?