Look: College Football Fans React To Dabo Swinney's Saturday Outfit

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney is one of the most eccentric coaches in the college football world.

On Saturday, the Clemson head coach rolled up to Littlejohn Coliseum in a hot pink suit, shirt and fedora for the 2022 Dabo Swinney Ladies Clinic.

Take a look at the eye-popping outfit here:

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this outfit choice.

"Looks like he’s been hosed down with Pepto Bismol," one fan wrote.

"Somewhere there's a Planet Hollywood missing its Dumb & Dumber tuxedo," another added.

“Welcome, boys and girls, to my chocolate factory!” another said.

"These Barbie set leaks are getting ridiculous," another joked.

Swinney has held the Ladies Clinic on Clemson University's Campus each year since 2018. In 2019, the event raised more than $400,000 for breast cancer research and prevention.

"The Ladies Clinic is our most popular fundraiser and it raises money specifically for breast cancer research/technology, education, & prevention. In both 2018 and 2019, we had approximately 3000 Lady Tigers in Littlejohn Coliseum for the Ladies Clinic. Despite COVID-19 restrictions forcing us to have a smaller crowd, our 2021 clinic was still a great success, but we are absolutely thrilled to be back to capacity this summer!!" the organization wrote on its website ahead of today's event.

Swinney and the Tigers program will look to bounce back in 2022 after a down year this past season.