Look: College Football Game Was Delayed After Live Mascot Pooped On Field

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: SMU students lead Peruna the mascot across the field prior to the game between SMU and Houston Baptist University on September 29, 2018 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Friday night, college football fans that tuned into the SMU-Navy game were in for a sight they've likely never seen before.

After scoring a touchdown early in the third quarter, SMU students led the live mascot on the field to celebrate. As the horse was running across the field, however, it decided to relieve itself.

Yes, that's right, as the horse ran across the field, it pooped - a healthy amount. Obviously the excrement needed to be cleaned up before the game could continue, which caused a slight delay in the action.

Just in case you're not inclined to believe this story, there's video to prove it.

That's something the college football world doesn't see every day. But it also comes with the territory when dealing with a live mascot.

As for the actual football game, SMU took down Navy by a final score of 40-34.