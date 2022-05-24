Look: College Football Head Coach Calls Out Nick Saban

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the second half against the Florida Gators during the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on December 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban's recent accusations that Jackson State paid top recruit Travis Hunter $1 million to come to their program didn't play well among HBCU circles.

The Alabama coach has since apologized for those remarks. But, new Tuskegee head football coach Reginald Ruffin said Saban can do one better.

Writing on Facebook:

Now Coach Saban just say you[‘re] sorry in public and walk down to your AD’s Office and say 'We need to play all the FCS HBCU in the state of Alabama because we are the only university in the state not playing the Alabama State’s or Alabama A&M’s in our great state.' BTW you not going to leave Tuskegee University out of it because we are going D1 and yes I said it.

Ruffin also suggested that Alabama should play a rotating schedule of HBCU's on their out of conference schedule, with a nice payout.

Also that conversation with the AD on having the HBCUs play all FBS universities on a rotating basis in this state. Each HBCUs will get a guaranteed payday of $3,000,000.00 to $5,000,000.00 each year. This is a game changer. Now you are helping in state HBCU universities.