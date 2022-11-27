Look: College Football Player Chucks Bottle At Fans After Losing

A Louisville football player's frustrations appeared to boil over in an ugly way following the Cardinals loss to the in-state rival Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

As the clocks hit zero, one Cards player could be seen looking around before chucking a water bottle into the stands behind Louisville's sideline.

It didn't take long for the clip to go viral among college football fans.

"Same throwing mechanics," a user pointed out.

"Kick him off the team," a fan replied.

"Wut is this," another user asked.

"Probably should’ve played him at QB," a UK fan commented.

"He should be suspended for bowl game at the very least. Embarrassment."

"Should’ve slung it back at him," another said.

"The way he was looking to see who was around makes this ten times worse. He knew what he was doing was wrong, and thought about it multiple times before deciding to throw it anyway," a Louisville fan tweeted. "He’s done for the year."

A tough look for the Cards' bench.