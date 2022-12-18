Look: College Football Player Crushed For 'Embarrassing' Effort

7 Oct 2000: A view of the Florida Gators football helmet taken on the field during the game against the LSU Tigers at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainsville, Florida. The Gators defeated the Tigers 11-9.Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

Not every college football player is going to give an insane effort in a non-title bowl game like Jadeveon Clowney did all of those years ago. But one player's lack of effort on a player is really rubbing people wrong.

During Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl between Florida and Oregon State, one Gators defender on a pass rush snap didn't really seem all of that interested in playing. No. 33 for Florida appears to jog forward and barely makes contact with the opposing offensive lineman with very little effort as the quarterback gets the pass away.

The clip is going viral with over one million views so far. The version of it shared by Unnecessary Roughness has over 6,000 likes and 600 retweets since being shared last night.

Some fans are ripping the player for his lack of effort - the person in the video certainly was - while others took the opportunity to have some fun at the SEC's expense:

"“It just means more” - The SEC," a Clemson fan replied.

"This is why I can’t bet on non CFP bowl games," wrote another.

"That's what happens when you put crap 6-6 teams in bowl games. Get rid of about 20 of the bowls and start making it matter again to actually reach one. 80+ teams of 130 go to bowls, that's ridiculous. There is at least 40 or so teams that have no business getting rewarded," a third user said in a more serious message.

NFL scouts might see that play too though. Which might wind up being a problem for that particular player.