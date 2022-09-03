Look: College Football Player Hits Fan Who Stormed Field
On Friday night, the Virginia Tech Hokies were hoping to start the Brent Pry era off with a win.
Old Dominion had other ideas. For the second time in the past four years, Old Dominion completed an upset against the Hokies.
After holding a late 17-13 lead, Virginia Tech couldn't stop the Monarchs from one last rushing touchdown en route to Old Dominion's 20-17 win. Following the game, fans stormed the field to show their elation.
It was an unfortunate moment for one fan. A Virginia Tech player gave a forearm shiver to a fan rushing the field.
Check it out.
Hopefully the fan is okay.