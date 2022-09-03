Look: College Football Player Hits Fan Who Stormed Field

BLACKSBURG, VA - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of an end zone pylon during the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and North Carolina Tar Heels at Lane Stadium on November 17, 2011 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Virginia Tech Hokies were hoping to start the Brent Pry era off with a win.

Old Dominion had other ideas. For the second time in the past four years, Old Dominion completed an upset against the Hokies.

After holding a late 17-13 lead, Virginia Tech couldn't stop the Monarchs from one last rushing touchdown en route to Old Dominion's 20-17 win. Following the game, fans stormed the field to show their elation.

It was an unfortunate moment for one fan. A Virginia Tech player gave a forearm shiver to a fan rushing the field.

Check it out.

Hopefully the fan is okay.