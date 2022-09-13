Look: College Football Player Shares Dangerous Driving Video

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One Texas A&M football player did something reckless over the weekend.

Cornerback Denver Harris, who's a five-star recruit in 2022, went live on his Instagram after the Aggies lost to the Mountaineers of Appalachian State and it showed him drag racing through a parking garage.

This is definitely really dangerous since there are a lot of cars that could be hit if Harris screws up.

There also could be people walking in the garage that could get hit.

The program has yet to release an official statement about this incident. That said, this is something that Harris should probably want to avoid doing again in the future.