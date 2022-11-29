Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 21: The UAB Blazers take the field during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues.

The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.

"We, as the player and the team, want our voices to be heard," a statement from the team said. "We deserve to be heard! We have represented this program and University and built something special here."

"We believe in Coach Vincent and want him to be our head coach," the statement continued. "This team loves Coach Vincent and believes in him. He is our Head Coach. He is a great leader, and we follow him. We have had memorable moments throughout the championship seasons and bowl wins, but WE have never been closer as a team nor had a tighter brotherhood than we do NOW!"

It's safe to say the players want Vincent to return. Will the university take note?