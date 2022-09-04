Look: College Football Program Was Robbed After Game

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech's football program had a pretty tough opening weekend.

The Hokies fell to in-state rival, Old Dominion, to open up their college football season.

After the game, Virginia Tech noticed that items were missing from the locker room.

The Hokies are now working with law enforcement.

Talk about a tough weekend...

Hopefully the Hokies can get back the locker room items that have gone missing.

Virginia Tech will look to get back in the win column next weekend.