Look: College Football Stadium's Christmas Lights Going Viral

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

One college has decided to decorate its football stadium with Christmas lights this week. But the stadium apparently hasn't recovered from fans storming the field recently.

This week South Carolina revealed images of Williams-Brice Stadium with all of the hedges in front of the stands wrapped in Christmas lights. But while some people loved to see how beautiful they were, others noticed something distinct.

Fans noticed that the hedges that the lights have been placed on have been decimated and whittled down to almost nothing due to the Gamecocks fans storming the field after their win over Tennessee last month. It was one of the biggest upsets of the entire season and their first win over the Vols since 2018.

The photos are going viral with several thousand likes since this morning but some of the replies are pretty funny too.

"I see they haven't yet recovered from the Tennessee celebration. WORTH IT," one user replied.

"I think it being unexpected made it so epic. People had zero expectations but it was sold out. And you could feel it build," another wrote about the game itself.

"Lmao as a landscaper of 15 years that hurts my heart. As a Gamecock fan it makes me smile!" a third user wrote.

South Carolina finished the season 8-4 and is set to face Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl next Friday.