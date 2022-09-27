Look: College Football Star Freshman Has Fans Worried

COLUMBIA, MO - SEPTEMBER 16: A general view of Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium during the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Missouri Tigers on September 16, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Missouri's football program has fallen on hard times in recent years, and now it appears one of the Tigers top recruits could soon be headed out the door.

On Monday, star freshman wide receiver Luther Burden fueled transfer speculation after posting a cryptic message to social media and scrubbing his Instagram of all things Mizzou.

Burden was the No. 3 ranked recruit in the nation coming out of high school last year. And while the former five-star only has 10 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown through four games, he figures to be a big part of the Missouri's future.

That said, Tigers fans will seemingly never find out if his role doesn't change or if the program doesn't start winning. Especially with the East Saint Louis product garnering attention from the likes of Alabama and Georgia as a HS prospect.

This past weekend, Burden received 0 touches in the Tigers loss to Auburn.