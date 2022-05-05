Look: College Football Star Lands Lamborghini Endorsement

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: A view of fans during a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 25, 2010 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NCAA's new NIL rules have afforded some incredible opportunities for collegiate athletes around the country.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson might take the cake for coolest endorsement in the NIL era so far.

On Thursday, the Longhorns star unveiled his new partnership with luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini.

Robinson posed for photos with a supercar at an Austin-based dealership.

"When Dreams turn into Reality. God, I’m Grateful. 🙌🏾 Thank you @lamboaustintx for the partnership! #lambopartnership," he wrote on Instagram.

In his sophomore season with the Longhorns in 2021, Robinson emerged as one of the best running back options in the nation. Through 10 games, the former five-star recruit logged 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He also chipped in 295 yards and four receiving touchdowns through the air.

With this production and notoriety, Robinson is a prime target for NIL deals. Earlier this week, he announced a partnership with energy drink company C4.

Highly-touted college football recruits will no doubt keep this Lamborghini partnership in mind when considering the Longhorns as a possible landing spot.