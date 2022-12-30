Look: College Football Star Quarterback Just Head-Butted An Opponent

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #7 of the UCLA Bruins passes during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl on September 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Just an hour before kickoff of the Sun Bowl between Pitt and UCLA, both teams met at midfield.

No, they weren't exchanging pleasantries and saying hi to one another. Instead, tempers flared and players from both sides had to be separated before things turned ugly.

Well, just over an hour later, those tempers haven't cooled down. Following a touchdown pass from UCLA star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, he did something very foolish.

DTR, who owns just about every record a Bruins quarterback can have, head-butted an opponent.

Check it out.

Officials were right there to see his mistake and immediately threw a flag on the star quarterback. It was his first unsportsmanlike penalty of the game, but should he receive another, he'll be kicked out.

It would be a massive blow to the UCLA offense if Thompson-Robinson can't finish the game. Hopefully he keeps his emotions in check and stays in the game for UCLA.

The Bruins have a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.