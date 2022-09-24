Look: College Football Tailgate Looks Miserable

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Miami Hurricanes are living up to their name on Saturday.

Before this afternoon's home matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, the tailgate scene outside of Hard Rock Stadium is absolutely brutal. Pouring rains and aggressive winds are ripping through the parking lot as fans prepare to cheer on their Miami squad.

Take a look at the scene here:

Hurricane season is in full swing in Florida. The forecast for Tropical Storm Ian projects it as "a major hurricane over the eastern Gulf when it is approaching the west coast of Florida," per CNN.

The football team canceled their pregame "Hurricane Walk" due to the inclement weather.

That being said, it appears the weather outside of Hard Rock Stadium has since cleared up.

Miami is 2-1 to start the 2022 season after dropping its first game of the season to No. 24 Texas A&M this past weekend.

This afternoon's contest will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.