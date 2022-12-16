Look: College Football Team Is Honoring Mike Leach At Bowl Game Today

The tributes for recently-passed college football legend Mike Leach continue to pour in.

Miami (OH) will wear a special helmet decal in Leach's honor during their Bahamas Bowl matchup against UAB on Friday morning.

The decal pays homage to Leach's iconic "pirate" nickname.

Take a look at the helmet sticker here:

"Miami will honor Mike Leach in today's @TheBahamasBowl by wearing the MAC Pirate Flag decal, along with his name on their helmets," the MAC wrote on Twitter.

Leach, a head coach of 21 years, passed away due to complications with a heart condition earlier this week. The Mississippi State leader was 61 years old.

This touching tribute from Miami (OH) certainly won't be the last as bowl season gets fully underway. Leach's Mississippi State team will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2.

This morning's bowl game will kickoff at 11:30 ET.