Look: College Football Team Just Blocked Its Own Punt

It's not every day you see a college football team block their own punt, but it was a very unfortunate series of events for Arizona on Saturday.

Backed up into their own endzone, the Wildcats attempted to boot it out and create some space for their defense. But things didn't go as planned...

To make matters worse, San Diego State recovered the ball for a touchdown.

Arizona's lowlight quickly went viral:

"Well I am pretty much in the majority when I say #SCNotTop10," tweeted Aniysa Mapp.

"Punt of the century."

"That's not ideal," said Ron Counts.

"Poverty school," another laughed.

The Wildcats still find themselves up 38-20 despite the nightmare punt attempt.