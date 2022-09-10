Look: College Football Team Starting Its Third-String Quarterback Today

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

When the Charlotte 49ers take the field on Saturday for a game against the Maryland Terrapins, they'll do so without two key players.

Returning starting quarterback Chris Reynolds and second-string quarterback James Foster are reportedly both out of today's game. ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news that redshirt freshman Xavier Williams will get the start.

"Charlotte is expected to start third-string QB Xavier Williams against Maryland today," Thamel reported. "The 49ers top two QBs — returning star Chris Reynolds and junior transfer James Foster — are both out. Williams is a redshirt freshman making his first career start."

Williams has played in one game so far this season, going 12-of-23 passing for 201 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

He also added 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Charlotte and Maryland kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.