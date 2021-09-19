There weren’t too many highlights from the Michigan vs. Washington game last weekend, at least as far as the Huskies were concerned.

Michigan throttled Washington in Ann Arbor, 31-10, to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Wolverines have since improved to 3-0 with a blowout win this past Saturday.

Arguably the most-viral highlight of the Huskies’ Week 2 effort came from the sideline.

Washington’s program had a Tiger Woods-themed signal. Unfortunately for Woods, it wasn’t the most flattering signal.

The program used a photo of Woods’ mugshot from his DUI arrest.

The Tiger Woods DUI defense did not stop the Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/3BnTCG70dN — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 12, 2021

That’s a little mean. Of course, Washington is somewhat of a rival to Stanford, where Woods played collegiately.

Woods, meanwhile, continues to rehab from his serious leg injuries suffered in a car accident in Southern California earlier this year.

“I’ve talked to Tiger a lot,” Steve Stricker told SiriusXM Radio. “He’s a part of this Ryder Cup family; he won’t be able to be a captain’s assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that is going well. He’s progressing, he’s doing well, things are moving in the right direction.”

Hopefully we’ll see Woods back on the course soon.