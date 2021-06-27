How would you put college football’s major programs into tiers?

Well, one college football fan gave it a try and, unsurprisingly, their list is going viral on social media, with plenty of disagreements.

The college football Twitter account, @BigGameBoomer, tweeted out a list of college football programs in respective tiers. There are six tiers in total.

Unsurprisingly, three programs are part of Tier 1 – Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. There shouldn’t be much disagreement there, though one could argue that the Crimson Tide belong in a tier all by themselves.

There are then six teams in Tier 2 and here’s where the disagreements begin. Boise State is put into the second tier and that feels like a stretch. The Broncos have been a highly successful program, but they haven’t been at a College Football Playoff level.

Also in Tier 2 are Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Notre Dame. All five of those programs probably belong.

Here’s the full college football “tiers” list that is going viral on social media:

Current Tiers Of College Football pic.twitter.com/qmwLmJziAT — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) June 27, 2021

After Tier 2, there will be even more disagreements, as it gets tougher to separate the programs as you can further down the list.

Perhaps there will be more clarity following the 2021 season.