Look: College Football World Disgusted By Rivalry Logos
FOX Sports decided to have some fun with some specially-designed logos they revealed today and managed to get the whole college football world mad in the process.
To celebrate "Opposite Day," FOX Sports revealed 18 newly-designed logos for nine different rivalry games. The twist? All of the teams have color-swapped with their arch-rivals.
Ohio State has blue and maize yellow while Michigan has red, Auburn is crimson while Alabama is blue and orange, Washington is gold and green while Oregon is purple - and so on. The other rivalries featured are Indiana-Purdue, Georgia-Florida, Oklahoma-Texas, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, Wisconsin-Minnesota and USC-UCLA.
Fans of those other schools have taken to Twitter in disgust at the sight of their respective teams' logos being color-swapped like that:
Just because those games are only contested on the football field once (or at most twice) per year, doesn't mean that it's not a year-round rivalry for those 18 schools.
The Game and The Iron Bowl in particular have fans of all four schools going to all kinds of crazy lengths to one-up another in some way, shape or form.
Credit to the FOX graphics department for putting so much work into the color-swapping, but their art won't be featured on anything official anytime soon.