Look: College Football World Disgusted By Rivalry Logos

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Fox Sports logo is seen on a broadcast camera during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

FOX Sports decided to have some fun with some specially-designed logos they revealed today and managed to get the whole college football world mad in the process.

To celebrate "Opposite Day," FOX Sports revealed 18 newly-designed logos for nine different rivalry games. The twist? All of the teams have color-swapped with their arch-rivals.

Ohio State has blue and maize yellow while Michigan has red, Auburn is crimson while Alabama is blue and orange, Washington is gold and green while Oregon is purple - and so on. The other rivalries featured are Indiana-Purdue, Georgia-Florida, Oklahoma-Texas, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, Wisconsin-Minnesota and USC-UCLA.

Fans of those other schools have taken to Twitter in disgust at the sight of their respective teams' logos being color-swapped like that:

Just because those games are only contested on the football field once (or at most twice) per year, doesn't mean that it's not a year-round rivalry for those 18 schools.

The Game and The Iron Bowl in particular have fans of all four schools going to all kinds of crazy lengths to one-up another in some way, shape or form.

Credit to the FOX graphics department for putting so much work into the color-swapping, but their art won't be featured on anything official anytime soon.