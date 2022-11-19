Look: College Football World Is Loving The Notre Dame Snow Game

This week's slate of college football games is providing some fan-favorite snow game action.

The snow is coming down hard in South Bend for today's matchup between Notre Dame and Boston College. It's difficult to see through the thick flurries as the No. 18 Fighting Irish hold a 44-0 lead over the visiting Eagles.

Take a look at the scene here:

"Notre Dame Stadium is a snow globe right now>>>," one fan wrote.

"I would give just about anything to be at Notre Dame right now! That snow storm looks incredible!" another added.

"Notre Dame snow game + hot tea = great Saturday," another said.

The Fighting Irish seem far better equipped to perform in these conditions, out-gaining Boston College 383 yards to 86. The Eagles have just six rushing yards midway through the third quarter.

With today's presumed victory, Notre Dame will move to 8-4 on the year and improve the team's bowl-game standing.