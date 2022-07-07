Look: College Football World Reacts To Alabama Ring News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2013 Discover BCS National Championship game at Sun Life Stadium on January 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Alabama won the game by a score of 42-14. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Ex-Alabama running back Keilan Robinson has reportedly pawned the three rings he won as a member of the Crimson Tide's undefeated 2020 team.

The Texas transfer's SEC, Rose Bowl and College Football playoff championship rings are being sold at Gold & Silver Pawn Shop (of "Pawn Stars" fame) for $60,000.

Robinson's name and number are etched in the ring, however he was not a part of Alabama's active roster after opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans reacted to the ring news on Thursday.

"Bruh...." one podcaster replied.

"He's crazy," another said.

"It’s funny to think about Ohio state players trading cuff links for tattoos and getting in trouble."

"Terrelle Pryor sold one of his pairs of Gold Pants for $3k to help his mom pay her bills and got suspended for 5 games.. but people are calling this dude a genius," an Ohio native tweeted.

"I guess he didn’t appreciate being part of a championship team, so he went to Texas," commented an Alabama fan.

Robinson meets his old team when the Longhorns host the Tide September 10.