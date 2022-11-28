Look: College Football World Reacts To Big Ten Punishment

EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: A Michigan State helmet sits on the sideline during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium on September 29, 2012 in East Lansing, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 17-16. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It's been several weeks since the tunnel incident between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans football teams which resulted in criminal charges being filed against over a half-dozen Michigan State players. But today, the Big Ten Conference made its own decision on what will happen next.

On Monday, the Big Ten announced punishments for both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. Michigan will receive a reprimand, while Michigan State will receive a $100,000 fine and disciplinary action against the players, coaches and staffers that were involved.

Cornerback Khary Crump, who received the only felony charge from the local prosecutor, is suspended the rest of the 2022 season and the first eight games of the 2023 season. Seven other players who were involved have served self-imposed suspensions and are considered to have fulfilled their punishments now.

An unnamed Michigan State staff member has also been dealt with internally and will face no further discipline.

This incident was a major black-eye not just for the two programs or even the Big Ten, but for all of college football.

It's bad enough that the incident happened at all, but for prosecutions to stem from this incident, the Big Ten had no choice but to act.

Fortunately, the situation has largely resolved at a football level. Only one of the punishments is slated to lead into next season.

But there will likely be increased security at the next Michigan-Michigan State game.