Look: College Football World Reacts To Bizarre Mascot Video

Jimmy Kimmel bowl in Los AngelesINGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 18: The LA Bowl logo painted on the field during the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Utah State Aggies on December 18, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimmy Kimmel’s new creation has the college football world going wild.

Kimmel is the title sponsor of the first-ever LA Bowl which is currently taking place between Utah State and Oregon State.

During an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” a week and a half ago, he consulted with Dave Raymond to make up a mascot for the bowl since it didn’t have one at the time.

Kimmel came up with the name “Kimmy Kamel” which pukes at any time.

During the broadcast on ESPN Deportes, a reporter was doing an interview with Kimmy Kamel before the mascot then barfed into the water.

The college football world was both amused and a bit grossed out by this.

We’ll have to wait and see if Kimmel could make some tweaks to the mascot for next year’s edition.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.