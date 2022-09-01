Look: College Football World Reacts To Cool C.J. Stroud News

With the new NIL era of college football, star players are making far more money than most of their teammates.

Instead of letting this disparity divide the team, some college football stars are looking at it as an opportunity to strengthen bonds within the program.

On Thursday, the Ohio State football program posted a video of preseason Heisman-favorite QB C.J. Stroud giving each of his teammates a $500 gift card to buy a game-day suit for the 2022 season.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this gesture.

"This is cool to see from a player that is obviously doing very well in the NIL game," one fan wrote.

"Dropping $50K on his team…..that’s how it’s done," another added.

"The benefit of NIL. Love it," another said.

According to On3 Sports, Stroud has an estimated NIL value of $2.5 million. This valuation has him pegged as the second-highest earner in college football behind reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Stroud and the Buckeyes will kickoff their 2022 season with a marquee matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.