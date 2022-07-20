Look: College Football World Reacts To Gross Coffee Video

(Photo by INTI OCON / AFP) (Photo by INTI OCON/AFP via Getty Images) INTI OCON/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis had a controversial opinion for the college football world on Wednesday.

In a short video that was posted by CBS Sports, Levis confirmed that he puts mayo in his coffee and enjoys it. He even took a sip of it in the video to show everyone.

College football fans are grossed out after watching this video.

This is definitely something that most of Earth's population does not do, but Levis seems to enjoy it. There's also a chance that he enjoys other weird food/drink combinations that most other people don't.

Hey, maybe some people will forget about it if he puts up strong numbers for the Wildcats this upcoming season.