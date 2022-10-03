Look: College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Rant Today

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the second half against the Florida Gators during the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on December 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Surprise! Nick Saban is mad at the media again.

At Monday's press conference, the Alabama head coach was set off by a reporter asking if the Tide will create any special offensive packages for backup quarterback Jalen Milroe against Texas A&M on Saturday:

Again, I don't talk to Jimbo [Fisher] on a regular basis but I'll call him and tell him right after this conference if you want me to. I mean, you guys think I'm going to tell you what we're going to do with our offense and our team? You might as well make it up. I saw today where there's headlines in the paper where I'm going to keep it a secret what we're going to do with Bryce [Young]. It sounded like me making that statement! I've never said that. But it was there in black and white... So you can make up whatever you want to make up.

The college football world reacted to Saban's fired up remarks on social media.

"When someone asks a coach what they're going to do strategically in the next game, usually it nets a BS non-answer. I prefer this one," said Nick Sabato.

"Love a good Saban rant in the Masters polo."

"Classic," tweeted Brett Thackara.

"He was so close to smiling at the end," Alec Lewis pointed out.

"The Masters polo really adds to this," commented MMQB's Albert Breer.

Where does this one rank in the Nick Saban vault?