Look: College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Mascot Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot, Brutus, cheers during the fourth quarter of the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

There's more than one Brutus at The Horseshoe this Saturday.

Via Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope, the Buckeyes trotted out a throwback Brutus mascot for their Big Ten matchup against Rutgers.

The college football world reacted to the OG mascot on social media.

"Good things are already happening today," tweeted Pat Brennan.

"Best mascot I've ever seen tbh."

"[Expletive] yes."

"I love it when they do this!" another fan replied. "It's so weird."

"There’s a pervert on the field!"

"Another mascot who has had some history," commented another account.

Ohio State leads the Scarlet Knights by 14 halfway through the second quarter.