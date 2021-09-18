Look: College Football World Reacts To Penn State’s Crowd

On a day in which Ohio State announced a crazy low attendance number, Penn State is primed for what could be the crowd of the year.

Beaver Stadium is set to play host to Saturday night’s contest between Penn State and Auburn. It’s the annual “White Out” game for the Nittany Lions.

The atmosphere should be electric.

We’re a little less than an hour away from kickoff, but the stands inside of Beaver Stadium are already packed.

Check this out:

Hour before kickoff of Auburn-Penn State. pic.twitter.com/vOpauHPRC0 — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 18, 2021

That’s a pretty incredible turnout for a crowd when you’re about an hour away from kickoff. Most college football fan bases would still be tailgating at this hour, but the Nittany Lions’ fan base is clearly pumped up for kickoff.

The Penn State student section is going crazy already, too:

Penn State's student section is back in FULL EFFECT tonight 😳 (via @nittanyrich)pic.twitter.com/6FBLrdCfKa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2021

Now that is pretty awesome.

It should be an absolutely incredible atmosphere inside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

Fresh look at a rapidly filling Beaver Stadium. Kickoff countdown clock says 72 minutes (7:45 ET). pic.twitter.com/TW4myIGoe0 — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 18, 2021

Hopefully the game lives up to the crowd.

Penn State and Auburn are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ABC.