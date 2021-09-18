Look: College Football World Reacts To Penn State’s Crowd

The Spun

A general view of penn state's beaver stadium against ohio state

On a day in which Ohio State announced a crazy low attendance number, Penn State is primed for what could be the crowd of the year.

Beaver Stadium is set to play host to Saturday night’s contest between Penn State and Auburn. It’s the annual “White Out” game for the Nittany Lions.

The atmosphere should be electric.

We’re a little less than an hour away from kickoff, but the stands inside of Beaver Stadium are already packed.

Check this out:

That’s a pretty incredible turnout for a crowd when you’re about an hour away from kickoff. Most college football fan bases would still be tailgating at this hour, but the Nittany Lions’ fan base is clearly pumped up for kickoff.

The Penn State student section is going crazy already, too:

Now that is pretty awesome.

It should be an absolutely incredible atmosphere inside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

Hopefully the game lives up to the crowd.

Penn State and Auburn are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ABC.

