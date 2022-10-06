Look: College Football World Reacts To The Reese's News

Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

NIL has created some incredible opportunities for student-athletes to finally start earning some real benefits for their play beyond the scholarships they get. Now the famous candy brand Reese's is getting in on the action in a fun way.

According to Front Office Sports, Reese's has signed 12 football players with the last name "Reese" to NIL deals. As part of their new "Reese's University," the iconic candy company is giving special benefits to their new recruits.

Per the report, these benefits will include a Reese's gold chain, a custom orange Team Reese blazer, a set of Reese's cufflinks and a football locker mini fridge.

College football fans absolutely love seeing Reese's going in on NIL like that. Many are congratulating the dozen athletes that have gotten their new deals:

The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were introduced all the way back in 1928 and have been one of America's most beloved candies for generations.

The brand is now owned by The Hershey Company and generates more than $2 billion in annual sales, making it the highest selling candy in the United States.

So there's more than enough money for the company to invest in a handful of NIL deals as part of their regular marketing budget.

Good work, Reese's. Hopefully the athletes enjoy the candy!