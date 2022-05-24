Look: College Football World Reacts To USC Recruit Video

It's not often you see a 6-foot-5, 320 lbs man move like this.

On Tuesday, the USC Trojans football program posted a video of incoming JUCO transfer Cooper Lovelace showing off some ridiculous flexibility.

Take a look at the clip here:

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this mind-boggling display of mobility from the offensive lineman.

"The bottom half of my body broke just watching this," one fan wrote.

Lovelace committed to Lincoln Riley's No. 1-ranked transfer class earlier this year. The bendy blocker began his collegiate career on the JUCO path, suiting up for Butler Community College this past season.

Lovelace is just one of two offensive lineman to join the Trojans program in 2022, joining three-star Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins.

USC will kickoff its 2022 season with a matchup against Rice on September 3.