Look: College Football World Reacts To Will Anderson Quote

Will Anderson wants everyone to know that no team should ever step foot on a field against him.

The future top-five pick in next year's NFL Draft said that plus a little bit more when he was asked if he considers himself to be "hateful" on the field.

"Yeah, I do. I tell people all the time that the audacity for the other team to even step on the field is disrespectful to me," Anderson said.

The Alabama linebacker is one of the best players in the country right now. Through just four games, he has 20 tackles (10 solo), 4.5 sacks, and one interception.

That's all come after he finished last season with 101 total tackles (57 solo), 17.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

This has led to fans hoping that their NFL team gets him early in next year's draft.

It won't be fun for opposing players when they have to go up against Anderson every Sunday, that's for sure.