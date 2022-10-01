Look: College Football World Stunned By Saturday Upset

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13 : Fans fill Rentschler Field during a game between Boise State Broncos and the Connecticut Huskies on September 13, 2014 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

A shocking upset took place in the college football world this Saturday evening.

The Huskies of UConn beat the Bulldogs of Fresno State 19-14 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium today.

It's stunning on a number of levels. UConn was a 22.5-point underdog in this one. The Huskies also haven't won a game vs. an FBS opponent since 2019.

Simply stunning. Good work by Jim Mora and Co. Also, what on earth happened to Fresno State?

"23-point underdog @UConnFootball wins a stunner It's the Huskies' first FBS win since 2019," said ESPN College Football.

"HUSKIES WIN!!," UConn Football wrote.



"For the first time since 2019, UConn has beaten an FBS school They upset Fresno State as 24-point underdogs," said 247Sports.

"UConn beats Fresno State 19-14 for its first FBS win since 2019 and first FBS win against someone other than UMass since 2017," said Chris Vannini.

"I said on KMJ this past week I thought Fresno State would have problems at UConn regardless of being a huge double-digit favorite. 3000-mile trip, some weather, no Haener, no Williams… But I didn’t think they would lose. This is a stunning loss," said Christopher Gabriel.

A shocking upset, to say the least.

Congratulations to the Huskies of UConn for a big win over the Bulldogs.